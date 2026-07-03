David Jaffe

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This is What 'God of War''s Kratos Looked Like Before Being Altered Last-Minute

Kratos's appearance was changed just before he was introduced to the world.

Michael Rougeau4962 days ago
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Pop Culture

David Jaffe Hopes to Make a New "Twisted Metal" "One Day"

He'd want to do it "super small and all digital"

Michael Rougeau5100 days ago
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Pop Culture

David Jaffe Wants to Make a Free-to-Play Shooter

The creator of "God of War" and "Twisted Metal" wants to make a free-to-play game that "won't piss gamers off".

Complex5150 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Twisted Metal" Movie In The Works From Co-Director Of "Ghost Rider," "Crank" and "Gamer"

And if you don't like it, they'll send a murderous clown with a missile launcher to your house.

Michael Rougeau5267 days ago
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"Twisted Metal" Demo Out Today On PSN

Rev your engines and miniguns.

Michael Rougeau5282 days ago
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"Twisted Metal" Will Come with a Code for "Twisted Metal Black"

David Jaffe's Xmas gift for day-one buyers.

Complex5315 days ago
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"Twisted Metal" Creator David Jaffe Does Not Want Racist People's Money

In this video, Jaffe does not like racism.

Michael Rougeau5322 days ago
Pop Culture

New "Twisted Metal" Trailer Flaunts Mr. Grimm's Backstory

Mr. Grimm is not a good person.

Michael Rougeau5328 days ago
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Shots Fired: The 10 Most Hilarious Game Industry Disses

Game developers are people just like you and I; they're not perfect and everyone is allowed a little meltdown every now and again.

Justin Amirkhani5329 days ago
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Pop Culture

David Jaffe Says He Doesn't Want an Online Pass in "Twisted Metal"

Jaffe: "I'm okay with the fact that we might lose sales on this first game if, because of it, we generate a lot of fans that otherwise wouldn't have played the game."

Complex5336 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: David Jaffe Talks "Twisted Metal" Delays, Sweet Tooth In "Mortal Kombat," And "Watch The Throne"

The mastermind behind Sony&#39;s lauded car-combat franchise <em>Twisted Metal</em> has plenty to say.

Complex5377 days ago
Pop Culture

"Twisted Metal" Reboot To Be Released On Valentine's Day 2012

We're grateful that we have Valentine's Day plans that involve vehicular manslaughter.

Complex5440 days ago
Pop Culture

"Twisted Metal" Slated For 2012 Release

Creator David Jaffe wants to treat us gamers like VIPs. We like the sound of that.

Complex5458 days ago
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"Twisted Metal" Goes Mature, Scraps Teen Rating

Frankly, without blood, <em>Twisted Metal</em> would feel a bit weird.

Complex5472 days ago

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