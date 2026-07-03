Latest Stories
This is What 'God of War''s Kratos Looked Like Before Being Altered Last-Minute
Kratos's appearance was changed just before he was introduced to the world.
David Jaffe Hopes to Make a New "Twisted Metal" "One Day"
He'd want to do it "super small and all digital"
David Jaffe Wants to Make a Free-to-Play Shooter
The creator of "God of War" and "Twisted Metal" wants to make a free-to-play game that "won't piss gamers off".
"Twisted Metal" Movie In The Works From Co-Director Of "Ghost Rider," "Crank" and "Gamer"
And if you don't like it, they'll send a murderous clown with a missile launcher to your house.
David Jaffe Will No Longer "Eat Sleep Play," As He's Left The Studio He Co-Founded
Along with seven other employees.
"Twisted Metal" Delayed To March And Censored In Europe
Time to get mad?
"Twisted Metal" Demo Out Today On PSN
Rev your engines and miniguns.
"Twisted Metal" Will Come with a Code for "Twisted Metal Black"
David Jaffe's Xmas gift for day-one buyers.
"Twisted Metal" Creator David Jaffe Does Not Want Racist People's Money
In this video, Jaffe does not like racism.
New "Twisted Metal" Trailer Flaunts Mr. Grimm's Backstory
Mr. Grimm is not a good person.
Shots Fired: The 10 Most Hilarious Game Industry Disses
Game developers are people just like you and I; they're not perfect and everyone is allowed a little meltdown every now and again.
David Jaffe Says He Doesn't Want an Online Pass in "Twisted Metal"
Jaffe: "I'm okay with the fact that we might lose sales on this first game if, because of it, we generate a lot of fans that otherwise wouldn't have played the game."
Interview: David Jaffe Talks "Twisted Metal" Delays, Sweet Tooth In "Mortal Kombat," And "Watch The Throne"
The mastermind behind Sony's lauded car-combat franchise <em>Twisted Metal</em> has plenty to say.
"Twisted Metal" Reboot To Be Released On Valentine's Day 2012
We're grateful that we have Valentine's Day plans that involve vehicular manslaughter.
"Twisted Metal" Slated For 2012 Release
Creator David Jaffe wants to treat us gamers like VIPs. We like the sound of that.
"Twisted Metal" Goes Mature, Scraps Teen Rating
Frankly, without blood, <em>Twisted Metal</em> would feel a bit weird.