Dave Nada

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Last day of a long weekend, huh? What are you getting into? Hopefully you've still got some food in the fridge to throw on the grill. Get poolside, crack a cold one, and enjoy these last few hours before returning to reality. You need soundtracks, and DAD has you covered. Fourth of July week served us lovely, and there are a number of gems in mixed form that you better get acquainted with.
khrisd
Extra long weekends mean more time for mixes. This week was solid on the free mix front... so solid that we've got a deluxe edition of The Best Mixes of the Week. You'll see - fill in that extra 24 hours of free time with these delicious, grilled-to-perfection sets.
khrisd

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Listen to Dave Nada and Jen Lasher's "Love in This Jersey Club" Mix

In an era where mixes and mixtapes were all the rage, 2008's most impressive mixtape could've easily been Dave Nada's Mad Decent Worldwide Radio mix f

marcuskdowling4308 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

Full plate here. We've got your moombahton, your unreleased drum & bass, your megaton dubstep, your journeys through bass music, your house and disco romps, your leftfield electronic music excursions, and much more. Varied menu here, just like DAD likes it.

khrisd4808 days ago
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Download Dave Nada's "Moombahton Massive Day" Mix

On June 1, the mighty Moombahton Massive hits the 9:30 Club in DC with a stellar lineup: Nadastrom x Sabo, Gent & Jawns, Heartbreak, DJ Ayers, and man

khrisd4809 days ago
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20 DJs Making the "Serato Face"

Thanks to DJTechTools, we've found our new favorite Tumblr: Serato Face. You know what the Serato Face is, right? The proper definition is "a blank or

androids4912 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

Three-day weekends are the things DJs love to hear. It means an extra night to party, which is an extra stack of cash in hand. If you're not trying to hit the club, make the club come to you. We guarantee you could have the party rocking by just dropping this week's best mixes, one after the other. Try it.

androids4927 days ago
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