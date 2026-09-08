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Latest Stories
Music
John Mayer Reveals Real Reason He Wrote 'Daughters,' Says Younger Self Was a 'Weird Messenger'
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has revisited his 2003 hit, admitting he "probably should have minded [his] own business."
Will Lavin11 minutes ago