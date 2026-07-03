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Latest Stories
Music
JT Says Lil Uzi Vert Gifted Her With $30,000 on Their First Date
JT spoke with Justin Laboy & Justin Combs on 'Respectfully Justin' about relationships, including what went down during her first date with Lil Uzi Vert.
Jose Martinez1902 days ago
Life
Brooklyn Man Uses Drone to Ask Woman on First Date While Social Distancing
The man captured the whole story on Instagram.
tara mahadevan2301 days ago
Life
Legendary Kid Emails Every Claudia at His College After Accidentally Swiping Left on Potential Tinder Date
A young man missed his opportunity to match with a girl he admired, so he emailed everyone named Claudia at his school.
Aaron C. Mansfield3099 days ago
Life
The Best Date Night Ideas for Winter
Stumped on where to take your special someone? These are some of the best date night ideas for winter.
Allanah Dykes3150 days ago