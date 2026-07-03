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"Darksiders 2" Screenshot Hints at New DLC
More Death? More dungeons? Sign us up.
Faces Of Death: 25 Depictions Of The Grim Reaper In Video Games
In tribute to the release of "Darksiders 2," we're running down the list of our favorite versions of the scythe-wielding thug.
Review: Death Lives On in "Darksiders 2"
It's like "God of War" meets "The Legend of Zelda," meets "Diablo," meets "Uncharted," in "Darksiders 2."
Five Things That Will Make You a Better Death in "Darksiders 2"
Just a few tips to help you be the best Death you can be.
Video: To Quit or Push On in "Darksiders 2"'s Crucible?
You'll be faced with tough decisions in the Crucible.
Darksiders II Introduces Bloody Arena Mode
Can you survive the Crucible?
Death Comes for All in a New "Darksiders II" Gameplay Trailer
This close to the game's release, it's all about gameplay.
THQ Secures Stock Listing, NASDAQ Confirms
THQ is no longer at risk of being delisted.
Here's 10 Minutes of "Darksiders 2" Footage From Comic-Con
Take the stage with "Darksiders 2."
THQ Will Reverse-Split Stock, Keep NASDAQ Listing
THQ will increase their stock price by 1000 percent, which will hopefully be enough to keep their stock tradable.
THQ's Going to Focus on Hardcore Games From Now On, Says New President
And definitely no more U-Draw.
Death Lives in this "Darksiders 2" Trailer Featuring "Game of Thrones"' James Cosmo
The Old Bear is truly a badass.
"Darksiders II" Release Date Announced
A new trailer gives fans a reason to look forward to the game's release this August.
Best Buy "Darksiders 2" Pre-Orders Come With An Exclusive Prequel Comic
Follow Death as he hunts down a rogue demon.
"Darksiders 2" Delayed Until August
Vigil Games is taking extra time to polish the game before it hits stores.
"Darksiders II" Release Date Set for June 26th, Pre-Order Bonuses Unveiled
Picking up "Darksiders II" early will get you different bonuses at Best Buy, Amazon, and Gamestop.
THQ Confirms They Haven't Cancelled Any Titles, Emphasizes Their Focus On Core Games
Plus no more "uDraw".
"Darksiders II" Brings the Second Horseman This June
THQ financial report narrows the game's release window.