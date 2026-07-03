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Pop Culture

"Darksiders 2" Screenshot Hints at New DLC

More Death? More dungeons? Sign us up.

Hanuman Welch5017 days ago
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Pop Culture

Faces Of Death: 25 Depictions Of The Grim Reaper In Video Games

In tribute to the release of "Darksiders 2," we're running down the list of our favorite versions of the scythe-wielding thug.

Chad Hunter5085 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Death Lives On in "Darksiders 2"

It's like "God of War" meets "The Legend of Zelda," meets "Diablo," meets "Uncharted," in "Darksiders 2."

Michael Rougeau5086 days ago
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Pop Culture

Five Things That Will Make You a Better Death in "Darksiders 2"

Just a few tips to help you be the best Death you can be.

Hanuman Welch5087 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: To Quit or Push On in "Darksiders 2"'s Crucible?

You'll be faced with tough decisions in the Crucible.

Michael Rougeau5088 days ago
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Pop Culture

Darksiders II Introduces Bloody Arena Mode

Can you survive the Crucible?

Hanuman Welch5093 days ago
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Pop Culture

Death Comes for All in a New "Darksiders II" Gameplay Trailer

This close to the game's release, it's all about gameplay.

Complex5106 days ago
Pop Culture

THQ Secures Stock Listing, NASDAQ Confirms

THQ is no longer at risk of being delisted.

Complex5107 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here's 10 Minutes of "Darksiders 2" Footage From Comic-Con

Take the stage with "Darksiders 2."

Michael Rougeau5115 days ago
Pop Culture

THQ Will Reverse-Split Stock, Keep NASDAQ Listing

THQ will increase their stock price by 1000 percent, which will hopefully be enough to keep their stock tradable.

Complex5129 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Darksiders II" Release Date Announced

A new trailer gives fans a reason to look forward to the game's release this August.

Complex5175 days ago
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Pop Culture

Best Buy "Darksiders 2" Pre-Orders Come With An Exclusive Prequel Comic

Follow Death as he hunts down a rogue demon.

Michael Rougeau5178 days ago
Pop Culture

"Darksiders 2" Delayed Until August

Vigil Games is taking extra time to polish the game before it hits stores.

Complex5204 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Darksiders II" Release Date Set for June 26th, Pre-Order Bonuses Unveiled

Picking up "Darksiders II" early will get you different bonuses at Best Buy, Amazon, and Gamestop.

Complex5268 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Darksiders II" Brings the Second Horseman This June

THQ financial report narrows the game's release window.

Complex5280 days ago

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