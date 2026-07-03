Next month, ASAP Rocky will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 mixtape with a headlining performance at ComplexCon in Long Beach.Trace William Cowen
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21 Savage Says You 'Can’t Tell' People in Atlanta 'That Future Ain’t Bigger Than Drake': 'I Used to Think That'
While visiting DJ Akademik's new podcast 'Off The Record,' 21 Savage talked about how he believes people in Atlanta think Future is bigger than Drake.Jordan Rose
From Dipset's 'The Diplomats, Vol. 1' to Chance the Rapper's 'Acid Rap,' here are 25 mixtapes we want to see added to streaming services next.Brad Callas
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Future Fans Think 'BEASTMODE 2' Dropping on Ciara and Russell Wilson's Anniversary Is No Coincidence
Future and Zaytoven finally answered fans' prayers for a 'Beast Mode' sequel Friday, a day which also happens to be Ciara and Russell Wilson's anniversary.Trace William Cowen