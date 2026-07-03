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Whataburger Air Jordan 1 Profile
Sneakers

How to Win $2,000 Whataburger Air Jordans

Fast food chain Whataburger is giving away $2,000 custom Air Jordans.

Brandon Richard3276 days ago
Adidas NMD Yeezy Beluga Custom Profile
Sneakers

The Adidas NMD and Yeezy 350 Make a Pretty Good Pair

Dank Customs gave the Adidas NMD a Yeezy-inspired makeover.

Brandon Richard3493 days ago
Adidas Yeezy Cleats Red Conversion by Dank Side
Sneakers

What Adidas Yeezy Cleats Look Like Converted to All-Red Sneakers

Dank Customs made "Red October" sneakers out of a pair of Yeezy Cleats.

Brandon Richard3499 days ago
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Sneakers

The Yeezy Cleat Sole Swaps Have Already Begun

A predictable development following the introduction of adidas Yeezy cleats is the emergence of Yeezy cleat sole swaps.

Brandon Richard3582 days ago
Nike LeBron 4 "112" Custom by Dank
Sneakers

The Nike LeBron 4 Goes Full "112"

DJ Clark Kent's collabs continue to inspire.

Brandon Richard3682 days ago
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Air Jordan XXX Low UNC Custom
Sneakers

A Customizer Already Made Air Jordan XXX Lows

Dank takes matters into his own hands.

Brandon Richard3703 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Louis Vuitton Don "Cream" Custom by Dank
Sneakers

Louis Jumps Over the Jumpman On This Custom

Inspired by an old Kanye collab.

Brandon Richard3724 days ago
"Hare" Air Jordan 6 Custom by Dank (1)
Sneakers

Here's What a "Hare" Air Jordan 6 Looks Like

What if the colorway debuted a year earlier?

Brandon Richard3789 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 11Lab 4s with a Louis Vuitton Twist

If Kanye West had gotten his hands on the Air Jordan 4.

Brandon Richard4010 days ago
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Sneakers

Kanye West's 'Anthracite' Louis Vuitton Dons Inspire This Air Jordan 4

Another well-executed project from the mind of Dank Customs.

Brandon Richard4168 days ago
Sneakers

Air Jordan 4 'Red Don' by Dank Customs

With his latest effort, Jake Danklefs of Dank Customs treats the Air Jordan 4 to a fresh look inspired by Kanye West's red-based Louis Vuitton Don.

Brandon Richard4407 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Penny 1 '1996 All-Star Game' by Dank Customs

Jake Danklefs of Dunk Customs presents an all-new Nike Air Penny 1 custom inspired by Penny Hardaway's involvement in the 1996 NBA All-Star Game.

Brandon Richard4433 days ago

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