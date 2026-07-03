Latest Stories
Daniele Watts Ordered to Apologize to Cops She Called Racist
The car sex saga comes to an end.
Daniele Watts and Boyfriend Charged with Lewd Conduct for Having Sex in That Car
A month after Daniele Watts was caught having sex in public, she's been officially charged with lewd conduct.
Daniele Watts’ LA Times Op-Ed Sheds Some Light on Her LAPD Encounter
Daniele Watts wrote an op-ed in the LA Times explaining her side of the story in her encounter with the LAPD.
Pictures of Daniele Watts’ Parking Lot Encounter Have Surfaced
Images have surfaced of Daniele Watts and her boyfriend doing something that looks a lot like sex in a parking lot.
LAPD Officer Defends His Detainment of Daniele Watts
The LAPD officer who detained actress Daniele Watts is speaking out in defense of his actions.
Don’t Be a Hero: Just Give the Cops Your ID
A case for why Daniele Watts was wrong not to give the cops her ID after she and her boyfriend were caught getting hot and heavy in public.