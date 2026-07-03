Daniele Watts

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Latest Stories

Pop Culture

Daniele Watts Ordered to Apologize to Cops She Called Racist

The car sex saga comes to an end.

Debbie Encalada4093 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Daniele Watts and Boyfriend Charged with Lewd Conduct for Having Sex in That Car

A month after Daniele Watts was caught having sex in public, she's been officially charged with lewd conduct.

Andrew Gruttadaro4288 days ago
Pop Culture

Daniele Watts’ LA Times Op-Ed Sheds Some Light on Her LAPD Encounter

Daniele Watts wrote an op-ed in the LA Times explaining her side of the story in her encounter with the LAPD.

Doug Sibor4310 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Pictures of Daniele Watts’ Parking Lot Encounter Have Surfaced

Images have surfaced of Daniele Watts and her boyfriend doing something that looks a lot like sex in a parking lot.

Doug Sibor4322 days ago
Pop Culture

LAPD Officer Defends His Detainment of Daniele Watts

The LAPD officer who detained actress Daniele Watts is speaking out in defense of his actions.

Doug Sibor4323 days ago
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Pop Culture

Don’t Be a Hero: Just Give the Cops Your ID

A case for why Daniele Watts was wrong not to give the cops her ID after she and her boyfriend were caught getting hot and heavy in public.

Lauretta Charlton4324 days ago

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