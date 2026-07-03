Daniel Jacob

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Latest Stories

Crystal Air Jordan 1 Chicago by Daniel Jacob
Sneakers

The Most Luxurious Air Jordans Ever Made

Daniel Jacob adds more than 15,000 Swarovski crystals to the Air Jordan 1.

Brandon Richard3055 days ago
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Sneakers

Crystallized Air Jordans Are as Amazing as They Sound

Daniel Jacob, a Chicago native who specializes in utilizing natural rocks and gemstones, is bringing his crystallized vision to the iconic Air Jordan 1.

Brandon Richard3661 days ago

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