Dani Deahl

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pegboard nerds the uncaged remixes
Music

Pegboard Nerds - "BADBOI (Dani Deahl Remix)"

I'm not sure what the popular opinion is regarding who's owning that 100BPM/twerk sound, but Chitown's Dani Deahl is definitely making a case for what

khrisd4258 days ago
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Music

Lookas - "LOKO (Dani Deahl Remix)"

Been great to see Dani Deahl go from the pulsating electro house sounds that she was cultivating just a few years ago and reinvent the next chapter of

khrisd4318 days ago
gecko overdrive jayceeoh dani deahl remix
Music

Oliver Heldens ft. Becky Hill - "Gecko (Overdrive) (JayCeeOh & Dani Deahl Remix)"

It's getting hot out there. When kids up in the club/rave/festival start dressing less, you need some certified turnup to keep them moving. That's where the likes of JayCeeOh and Dani Deahl come in, providing a huge take on Oliver Heldens' Musical Freedom single "Gecko (Overdrive)." We're not sure if we expected to hear this cut flipped this way, but it works. Well. That vocal adds a lot to the bottom end that Dani and Jay worked out. Nothing but high volume on this one, trust.

khrisd4394 days ago
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Music

Justice - "We Are Your Friends (Dani Deahl Purrrnt Up Remix)"

It's always great when our friends dip a bit out of their comfort zone and get purrrnt. Dani's normally known for smacking heads in an electro meltdow

khrisd4430 days ago
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Music

My Time as a Panelist During the Winter Music Conference

Finally, I'm somewhat recovered from the week long booze binge that some so graciously call WMC and this year Miami was so good to me. I had the privi

alessr4488 days ago
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Music

Paris Hilton and Dani Deahl Announce "That's Hot" Tour

During WMC I had the pleasure of meeting Dani Deahl during the "To Blog or Not to Blog" panel where she shared the news with me that she would be tour

alessr4491 days ago
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Music

Dani Deahl's Bassface Contest

To celebrate her recent remix work for Genisis’ “Lose Control” on Heavy Artillery and Klaypex’s “Lights," Dani Deahl is giving away one of h

alessr4541 days ago
dani deahl animale thunderbolt vid
Music

Dani Deahl & Animale - "Thunderbolt"

Dani Deahl might have to deal with bullshit from the males in the EDM community, but that's not stopping her grind. Her latest bit, "Thunderbolt," was

khrisd4572 days ago
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Music

Dani Deahl Speaks Out After Being Disrespected By a "Bigger Artist"

No matter how many steps the EDM scene takes forward, shit like this happens and we're brought right back into the stone ages. While she doesn't go in

khrisd4628 days ago

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