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Pop Culture
The Wife Zone: A "Scientific" Algorithm for Never Actually Finding a Wife
A man named Dana McLendon from Tennessee does the world a favor by creating a "Universal Hot-Crazy Matrix" to help men identify the "wife zone."
Lauretta Charlton4369 days ago