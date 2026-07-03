Dan Stevens

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Summer Horrorfest: 'The Rental', 'You Should Have Left' and 'The Relic' | Listen to Watch Less, Episode 41

Horror is owning the summer box office right now, so Frazier and khal discuss recent horror releases on Watch Less.

Complex2173 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: "A Walk Among the Tombstones" Stars Liam Neeson and Dan Stevens Talk Aging Action Stars and How to Be Menacing

How can a regular dude be as menacing as "A Walk Among the Tombstones" stars Liam Neeson and Dan Stevens?

Justin Monroe4320 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Permanent Midnight: '80s Nostalgia Meets "Downton Abbey" Meets "Terminator" in "The Guest"

"You're Next" filmmakers Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett talk their badass follow-up, "The Guest."

MattBarone4320 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

SXSW: The Dead Guy From "Downton Abbey" Will Kick Your Ass in "The Guest"

A star is born in the latest film from the You're Next team.

MattBarone4512 days ago

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