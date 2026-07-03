Damien Lemon

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Pop Culture

Interview: Damien Lemon Talks Comedy, Treating Business Like a Urinal, and Sweating on Stage

Check out our exclusive interview with talented comedian Damien Lemon—he shares his personal tips of the comedy trade, to his most nerve-racking set yet.

Jason Burke3922 days ago
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Style

PROMO: Dhani Jones & Damien Lemon Shop For Kicks in 'Blend Out with Dhani Jones' Episode 2

The Midwest’s most innovative enterpriser heads east for some comedy and kicks.

Bill Savage3939 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: Complex, First We Feast, and Triangle Offense Assembled an Eclectic Group of Tastemakers to Celebrate Honda's #FitForYou Campaign

Complex celebrated Honda's #FitForYou campaign along with First We Feast, Triangle Offense, and the most eclectic group of tastemakers.

Brian Shoaf4078 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: No Meme Is Safe in MTV2's Latest Comedy Sensation, "Joking Off"

MTV2's latest comedy sensation, "Joking Off", celebrates the Internet's low-brow genius. Get your sneak peek of the show.

Brian Shoaf4131 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Desus vs. Mero" Episode 34: Pastrami On Deck (f/ Damien Lemon)

Comedian Damien Lemon joins DvM to discuss the newest nude leaks, Bow Wow's engagement, Keyshia Cole's scrap, LBJ's hairline &amp; Charlo Greene on this week episode

Donnie Kwak4313 days ago
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