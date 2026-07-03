Dalian Atkinson

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Taser (credit: Getty Images / Guillaume Souvant)
Life

UK Report Finds Police Are More Likely To Taser Black People For Longer

Taser usage has been a hotly discussed topic around the murder of footballer Dalian Atkinson. Former police officer Benjamin Monk was convicted of manslaughter.

Niall Smith1786 days ago
Dalian Atkinson (credit: PA)
Sports

Police Officer Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In Death Of Football Star Dalian Atkinson

On August 15, 2016, PC Benjamin Monk fired a stun-gun at Dalian Atkinson—a known football player for the likes of Manchester City and Aston Villa—for 33 seconds

Niall Smith1851 days ago
Dalian Atkinson during his time with the Premier League's Aston Villa.
Sports

Former Premier League Player Dalian Atkinson Dies After Being Tasered by Police

Former Premier League player Dalian Atkinson dies in the UK after being Tasered by police.

Chris Yuscavage3624 days ago

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