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'Wheat' Nike Air Monarch
Sneakers

'Wheat' Nike Air Monarchs Are Releasing Soon

Here's a detailed look at the 'Wheat' Air Monarch.

Victor Deng367 days ago
Mephisto Match
Sneakers

Mephisto Is Selling You Old Man Sneakers for $400

The brand's US CEO, Rusty Hall, talks about how Mephisto has stayed consistent and become cool in the process.

Matt Welty550 days ago
Nike women's Runtekk fd0736 100
Sneakers

The Runtekk Is Nike's Newest Dad Shoe for Women

Per internal Nike documents viewed by Complex, the sneaker brand is will release this chunky new women's model as part of its Fall 2023 line starting in July.

Brendan Dunne1286 days ago
Balenciaga
Sneakers

A Look at the Current Trend of Sneaker Copying

Here are the various ways brands can "copy" each other in today's sneaker industry.

Mike DeStefano3025 days ago
Pete Carroll Monarchs
Sneakers

Dear Sneakerheads, Leave Dad Shoes to Dads

Dad shoes and the Nike Air Monarch have become more popular than ever amongst younger people, but this is why you shouldn't wear them.

Russ Bengtson3049 days ago
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New Balance 990v4 DTLR
Sneakers

How the New Balance 990 Went From Hustler's Sneaker to the Coolest Dad Shoe

The New Balance 990v4 has become one of the hottest sneakers right now, and its roots go back to DC and Baltimore, where the shoe is a legend with hustlers.

Matt Welty3067 days ago
Balenciaga Triple S
Sneakers

What Does the Industry Think of the Ugly Sneaker Trend?

Dad sneakers have become popular in 2017. But what do industry insiders think of them?

Matt Welty3202 days ago

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