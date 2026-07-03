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At the height of dad style, being a sneakerhead that's past your prime isn't so bad.Matt Welty
The Dad Shoe trend has caught on over the past year or so, but is the Air Jordan XI the new and ultimate dad sneaker? We take a look at the shoe's legacy.Nick Grant
Over the past 25 years, LUGZ has been a staple in hip-hop style and footwear. With the release of the Dot Com 2.0 shoe, the brand celebrates it's chunky roots.virginialowman
If you get him another pair of socks he's going to disown you, or even worse, stop paying your rent.Hannah Lifshutz