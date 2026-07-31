D23 Expo

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Latest Stories

'Zootopia 3' at D23.
Pop Culture

Disney Announces 'Zootopia 3' at D23: 'The Bunny and the Fox Will Be Back!'

The upcoming sequel will apparently follow a storyline centered on birds.

Trey Alston34 minutes ago
'Kingdom Hearts 4'
Pop Culture

'Kingdom Hearts 4' Trailer Showcases New World Based on Pixar's 'Coco'

Unveiled at D23, a new 'Kingdom Hearts' anime series has also been announced.

Trey Alston2 hours ago

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