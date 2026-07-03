Producer Dot Da Genius opens up about new solo single “Talk About Me” featuring JID, Denzel Curry, and Cudi, and breaks down plans for his own debut album.Brenton Blanchet
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Producers Dot Da Genius and Take a Daytrip tell stories behind the making of Kid Cudi's new album 'Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.'Will Schube
Handed an eviction notice, Kid Cudi faced homelessness. Instead, Dot Da Genius’ family lent a helping hand.Jessica Mckinney
We all know Kanye and Cudi. But who else was involved in making this dream collab come to life?Shawn Setaro