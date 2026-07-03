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The Mad Rapper f/ 2Pac "T.A.N."
Music

The Mad Rapper Is as Ruthless as Ever on 2Pac-Featured Single 'T.A.N.'

The Mad Rapper's back throwing shots at everyone from Kanye West to Trump supporters.

Khal3088 days ago

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