Edgar Berlanga will wear custom pieces by the New York designer for his fight with Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in Orlando tomorrow.Mike DeStefano
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Jas Prince gifted Drake, his dad, and his son Flawless Diamond Co. custom OVO owl chains to celebrate the rapper's 35th birthday this past weekend.Jordan Rose
In honor of 21 Savage's 29th birthday, his good friend and close collaborator Young Thug marked the occasion by gifting him a truck worth $150K.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Chad Little on designing a custom vintage jacket that Nike copied, designing Air Jordans, working with Don C, his experience in the Innovation Kitchen, and moreLei Takanashi