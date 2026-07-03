Complex AU presents some of the best tracks from Australia & NZ in the second half of November 2017.Dan Pardalis
Featured
Queen Bey, Rihanna, LeBron James: The list of alleged celebrity Illuminati members includes all of your faves. Take a look at this list to learn more.Elizabeth Ann Entenman
Music
Jim Jones Responds to Memes and Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Cult Leader With Same Name
After it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play cult leader Jim Jones, some joked that Leo was playing the rapper instead.Joe Price
Actress Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for her involvement in NXIVN, the alleged sex cult founded by Keith Raniere.Joe Price