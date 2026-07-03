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Lil Jon Expands Crunk Legend Status With Third-Place Finish in Muscle Beach Venice Competition
“Thanks to all that supported me on this journey,” Lil Jon told fans.
Lil Jon Roasts Early "Get Low" Demo: 'Whackest Chorus I've Ever Done in My Entire Career'
The crunk anthem nearly went in a completely different direction.
SeaWorld San Diego Performances: Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, and More
SeaWorld San Diego has become an unlikely must-stop tour locale.
Lil Jon on How His Early Exposure to Punk Expanded His Mind and Ultimately Led Him to Crunk Superstardom
Like punk rock, Jon says crunk music "was an expression of the youth" during its initial rise.
Crunk Ain’t Dead: Duke Deuce Talks Memphis Rap, The Birthplace of Crunk & Going Viral | Complex News
<p>Duke Deuce is determined. The 29-year-old rapper let the world know ‘Crunk Ain’t Dead’ with his viral single that captured every bit of the essence of the era it paid homage to. But despite that success, Duke Deuce is still chasing more. Complex News’ Pierce Simpson caught up with him in his hometown of Memphis to e