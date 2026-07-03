Crunk

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Latest Stories

Lil Jon flexing his muscles, wearing sunglasses and a medal, standing in front of a backdrop with logos for a bodybuilding event.
Music

Lil Jon Expands Crunk Legend Status With Third-Place Finish in Muscle Beach Venice Competition

“Thanks to all that supported me on this journey,” Lil Jon told fans.

Trace William Cowen317 days ago
Lil Jon wearing a red sports jersey, sunglasses, and a red cap, with dreadlocks and a gold chain, performing on stage.
Music

Lil Jon Roasts Early "Get Low" Demo: 'Whackest Chorus I've Ever Done in My Entire Career'

The crunk anthem nearly went in a completely different direction.

Alex Ocho353 days ago
Bow Wow and Soulja Boy on stage facing a large audience near water. One wears a "Tatis Jr. 23" jersey. Bright yellow flowers line the stage.
Music

SeaWorld San Diego Performances: Soulja Boy, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, and More

SeaWorld San Diego has become an unlikely must-stop tour locale.

Trace William Cowen354 days ago
Music artist performing on stage with microphone and backup dancer in the background. Wearing black hoodie and pants
Music

Lil Jon on How His Early Exposure to Punk Expanded His Mind and Ultimately Led Him to Crunk Superstardom

Like punk rock, Jon says crunk music "was an expression of the youth" during its initial rise.

Trace William Cowen838 days ago
Crunk Ain’t Dead: Duke Deuce Talks Memphis Rap, The Birthplace of Crunk & Going Viral | Complex News
Music

Crunk Ain’t Dead: Duke Deuce Talks Memphis Rap, The Birthplace of Crunk & Going Viral | Complex News

<p>Duke Deuce is determined. The 29-year-old rapper let the world know ‘Crunk Ain’t Dead’ with his viral single that captured every bit of the essence of the era it paid homage to. But despite that success, Duke Deuce is still chasing more. Complex News’ Pierce Simpson caught up with him in his hometown of Memphis to e

Complex1842 days ago
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