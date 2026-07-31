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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Is Coming to the Criterion Channel in September
The platform will stream all 26 episodes of the TV series plus both companion films starting Sept 1.
Trey Alston38 minutes ago