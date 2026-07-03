From A.V. Rockwell to Ryan Coogler, meet the Black directors shaking up the industry.Yasmeen Hamadeh
Featured
Nunavut director Nyla Innuksuk talks about her film 'Slash/Back', the concept of the "final girl" in horror films, and Indigenous screen sovereignty.Patrick Mullen
Pop Culture
‘No Time to Die’ Director Cary Fukunaga Points Out Sean Connery’s James Bond ‘Basically Rapes a Woman’ in 1965 Film
A key talking point amid the extended rollout for the 25th entry in the Bond franchise has been the updating of the character for our current moment.Trace William Cowen
'Definition Please' writer-director-star Sujata Day talks making an Indian-American dramedy, what she's learned from Issa Rae, and gives us a look at the grind.Khal