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In Russia, SUVs Figure Skate With People (Video)
The driving and the skating isn't bad, but the music is awful.
This Motorcyclist Got Arrested After Posting a Video Of Himself Speeding and Evading Cops
RiderLifeStyle on YouTube is now "That idiot who posted irrefutable evidence online in jail."
Survivors of Spectacular Truck Crash are “F***ing Good”
They may be upside down and in a truck that just lost a lot of its value, but they're "F***ing good"
This Team of Saudi Lunatics Can Change Wheels on a Moving Car (Video)
This was either going to result in 15 minutes of internet fame or a Darwin Award.
Awesome Vacation: Family Runs From Burning Car Into Literal Lion’s Den
Since nobody was hurt, this is just going to be the trump card of family vacation stories for these kids' lives.
Jon Olsson Hoons an Extreme Supercar in the Snow (Video)
A 600 hp, ultra-lightweight car that looks like a Le Mans prototype is way cooler than a ski lift.
If You Have a Ferrari F40, You Can Get Into Parking Garages For Free (Video)
If you just dropped $700,000-$1,400,000 on an F40, you might not be able to afford parking.
An Engine Explosion Turned This Drag Racer Into a Sudden Convertible
Capps might have been thinking it was a race, but his engine just wanted to see the sky.
Russian Parking Apparently Involves Drifting Across Three Lanes of Traffic
Why didn't they teach us this in driver's ed?
Russia Car Chase Ends With a Crash and a Righteous Shovel Beating (Video)
The clumsiest knife-wielding criminal got what was coming to him.
Can a Sim Racer in the Passenger Seat Out-Race a Real Racer? (Video)
Playing a sim while feeling off-time G-forces would be weird.
Celebrating a Wedding With Donuts Around the Couple (Video)
Who knew that Ken Block was a wedding planner on the side?
Jean-Claude Van Damme's Split Between Two Moving Semis Is the Most Badass He's Been in Years (Video)
We're more impressed with his balance and flexibility, but the Volvo steering is cool too.
These Smooth Criminals Came Up With a Clever Way to Steal This Grand Cherokee SRT8 (Video)
They talked to a salesman, and then slyly drove off in a $50k SUV.
This Supercut of Nurburgring Crashes Is Mesmerizing (video)
Our lady of perpetual understeer's church is clearly on that corner.
Watch This Hilarious Attempt to Leave a Wide-Open Parking Lot (Video)
We're willing to bet that this is also the person trying to merge onto the highway at 32 mph.
Driver Flicks a Cigarette, Causes an Explosion, and Peaces Out
Like a scene from an action movie, but totally unintentional.
What Crazy Person Let His Small Child Drive a Ferrari F430? (Video)
And why don't we get to?