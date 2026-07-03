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Sports

In Russia, SUVs Figure Skate With People (Video)

The driving and the skating isn't bad, but the music is awful.

Stirling Matheson4422 days ago
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Sports

This Motorcyclist Got Arrested After Posting a Video Of Himself Speeding and Evading Cops

RiderLifeStyle on YouTube is now "That idiot who posted irrefutable evidence online in jail."

Stirling Matheson4429 days ago
Sports

Survivors of Spectacular Truck Crash are “F***ing Good”

They may be upside down and in a truck that just lost a lot of its value, but they're "F***ing good"

Stirling Matheson4443 days ago
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Sports

This Team of Saudi Lunatics Can Change Wheels on a Moving Car (Video)

This was either going to result in 15 minutes of internet fame or a Darwin Award.

Stirling Matheson4468 days ago
Sports

Awesome Vacation: Family Runs From Burning Car Into Literal Lion’s Den

Since nobody was hurt, this is just going to be the trump card of family vacation stories for these kids' lives.

Stirling Matheson4472 days ago
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Sports

Jon Olsson Hoons an Extreme Supercar in the Snow (Video)

A 600 hp, ultra-lightweight car that looks like a Le Mans prototype is way cooler than a ski lift.

Stirling Matheson4482 days ago
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Sports

If You Have a Ferrari F40, You Can Get Into Parking Garages For Free (Video)

If you just dropped $700,000-$1,400,000 on an F40, you might not be able to afford parking.

Stirling Matheson4499 days ago
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Sports

An Engine Explosion Turned This Drag Racer Into a Sudden Convertible

Capps might have been thinking it was a race, but his engine just wanted to see the sky.

Stirling Matheson4542 days ago
Sports

Russian Parking Apparently Involves Drifting Across Three Lanes of Traffic

Why didn't they teach us this in driver's ed?

Stirling Matheson4549 days ago
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Sports

Russia Car Chase Ends With a Crash and a Righteous Shovel Beating (Video)

The clumsiest knife-wielding criminal got what was coming to him.

Stirling Matheson4582 days ago
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Sports

Can a Sim Racer in the Passenger Seat Out-Race a Real Racer? (Video)

Playing a sim while feeling off-time G-forces would be weird.

Stirling Matheson4586 days ago
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Sports

Celebrating a Wedding With Donuts Around the Couple (Video)

Who knew that Ken Block was a wedding planner on the side?

Stirling Matheson4591 days ago
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Sports

Jean-Claude Van Damme's Split Between Two Moving Semis Is the Most Badass He's Been in Years (Video)

We're more impressed with his balance and flexibility, but the Volvo steering is cool too.

Stirling Matheson4629 days ago
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Sports

These Smooth Criminals Came Up With a Clever Way to Steal This Grand Cherokee SRT8 (Video)

They talked to a salesman, and then slyly drove off in a $50k SUV.

Stirling Matheson4633 days ago
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Sports

This Supercut of Nurburgring Crashes Is Mesmerizing (video)

Our lady of perpetual understeer's church is clearly on that corner.

Stirling Matheson4634 days ago
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Sports

Watch This Hilarious Attempt to Leave a Wide-Open Parking Lot (Video)

We're willing to bet that this is also the person trying to merge onto the highway at 32 mph.

Stirling Matheson4661 days ago
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Sports

Driver Flicks a Cigarette, Causes an Explosion, and Peaces Out

Like a scene from an action movie, but totally unintentional.

andrewlasane4694 days ago

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