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Latest Stories
Music
Soulja Boy Says Air Jordan 13 'Flint' Inspired Him to Hustle and Create "Crank Dat"
The rapper says wanting the iconic Jordans pushed him to grind, ultimately leading to one of the biggest songs of the 2000s.
Mark Elibert175 days ago