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Latest Stories

Natalya Amres Check the Technique
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Natalya Amres Makes Us a Custom Basketball Lampshade | Check the Technique

Toronto fashion remixer Natalya Amres teaches you how to make a custom basketball lampshade using simple material with her eco-friendly upcycling technique.

Alex Narvaez1790 days ago
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Eco-Friendly Log Bowls

A prettier way to re-purpose unwanted logs and branches.

Kathryn Henderson5179 days ago
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Hilarious Bookends By Knob Creek Metal Arts

Another firm reminder that books are fun.

Nick Schonberger5211 days ago
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Now That’s a Staircase

Tetrarc Architects takes staircases to the next level.

Kathryn Henderson5228 days ago
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Jared Rusten’s California Desks

Show your love for the West Coast.

Nick Schonberger5256 days ago
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Furniture That Helps Fight Poverty

Curro Claret's designs aid a Spanish program offering shared apartments to homeless citizens.

Nick Schonberger5265 days ago
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Required Reading: Silkscreen Basics

A complete how-to book.

Nick Schonberger5268 days ago
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Pop Culture Stained Glass

Marissa Garner images a world where church's celebrate comic book stars.

Nick Schonberger5269 days ago
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Unique Fashion Campaign Uses Needlework To Transform Photographs

Georg Jensen mixes photography and traditional craft for fashion week campaign.

Nick Schonberger5295 days ago
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These Leaf Carvings Are Insane

Yes, we said leaf carvings.

Nick Schonberger5322 days ago
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The 50 Craziest Carved Pumpkins Ever

Halloween inspiration. 50 pumpkins deep.

Nick Schonberger5394 days ago
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Crazy Hand Carved Goose Eggs

Beth Ann Magnuson turns the mundane into the amazing.

Nick Schonberger5407 days ago
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Heavy Metal Quilts by Ben Venom

Quilts made for head-bangers.

Nick Schonberger5456 days ago
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Brand Spotlight: Kapital

Jake Davis gives us a look into the elusive brand from Japan.

Complex5640 days ago

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