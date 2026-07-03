Cr2 Records

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Get To Know
Music

Premiere: Kindred Soul And Get To Know Unite For Disco-Tinged Pop Banger "Hold On"

Continuing Get To Know's "futuristic take on the post-disco '80s boogie sound".

Aaron Bishop3048 days ago
Norwood & Hills
Music

Premiere: Norwood & Hills Deliver Two Tech House Bangers With "Cali" And "I Can't"

Ideal if you find yourself DJing at 3am in a warehouse rave.

James Keith3187 days ago

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