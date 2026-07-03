CR Fashion Book

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Beyoncé Fans Think She's Teasing Rock Era With Mullet in New Fashion Spread

Beyoncé's latest spread in 'CR Fashion Book' has some fans thinking that her 'Act III' will be rock-oriented.

Jaelani Turner-Williams869 days ago
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Kim Kardashian Is Hardly Recognizable With Buzz Cut and Thin Eyebrows for New Cover Shoot

Kardashian attempts one of her most dramatic transformations yet for CR Fashion Book’s 10th anniversary feature.

Alex Ocho1026 days ago
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Vic Mensa and Tink Hand-Selected by Kanye West to Model Yeezy Season 1

Kanye West selects three additional artists to model Yeezy Season 1 for 'CR Men's Book.'

Cameron Wolf3971 days ago
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Here's the Cover for the Very First Issue of 'CR Men's Book'

Lucky Blue stars on the cover of the first-ever 'CR Men's Book.'

Cameron Wolf3985 days ago
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'CR Men's Book' Teases a Very Hot Spread Featuring Kate Upton

Kate Upton appears in the debut issue of 'CR Men's Book.'

Cameron Wolf3986 days ago
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Lion Babe Gets the High Fashion Treatment in a Video From 'CR Fashion Book'

Lion Babe shows off her famous locks in 'CR Fashion Book.'

Cameron Wolf4105 days ago
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Young Thug Is Featured in a Fashion Editorial for "CR Fashion Book"

Young Thug appears in a spread for the highly-regarded "CR Fashion Book."

Cameron Wolf4146 days ago
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Kanye West Curates Art Pieces for "Blud Rush" Spread in the Latest Issue of "CR Fashion Book"

Kanye West curates an art selection in the latest issue of "CR Fashion Book."

Joshua Espinoza4152 days ago
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Travi$ Scott Talks Raf Simons and Kid Cudi in the Latest Issue of "CR Fashion Book"

Travi$ Scott discusses music and fashion in the latest issue of "CR Fashion Book."

Joshua Espinoza4201 days ago
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Beyoncé Stars in a Photo Shoot Creative Directed by Riccardo Tisci, Pens Accompanying Poem About Blue Ivy

Beyoncé collaborates with Carine Roitfeld for the first time in a new photo shoot creative directed by Riccardo Tisci.

Cedar Pasori4341 days ago
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CR Fashion Book Spotlights the Hottest Summer Accessory: the Facekini

CR Fashion Book shines light on the popular Chinese summer accessory, the facekini.

Gregory Babcock4346 days ago
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North West Gets Her First Fashion Editorial in "CR Fashion Book"

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is the subject of her own photo shoot for Carine Roitfeld's magazine.

Cedar Pasori4356 days ago

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