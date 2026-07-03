From Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" to K Camp's "Lottery (Renegade)" here are 12 popular TikTok songs (actually worth listening to) and their dance challenges.Jessica Mckinney
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During a full weekend of COVID-19 quarantine lockdown in the United States, DJs like D-Nice kept our spirits high with historic Instagram Live dance parties.Eric Skelton
NBA fans took to social media on Sunday to blast Kyrie Irving for sitting courtside at Barclays for the Brooklyn Nets game against the New York Knicks.Brad Callas
The TV host took to Twitter this weekend to propose a debate with Dr. Anthony Fauci, something he initially tried to get setup back in January.Brenton Blanchet