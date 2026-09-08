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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Wladimir Klitschko Alleges Pawn Shop Refuses to Return Hayden Panettiere's Jewelry
The father of Panettiere's daughter, Kaya, believes a "non-family member" of the late actress pawned her jewelry.
Jaelani Turner-Williams6 hours ago