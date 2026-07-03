New year, new batch of aspiring UK rap stars hoping to shake the room. From trap to drill to conscious and cloud-rap, meet our ones to watch rhymers for 2022.Joseph JP Patterson
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From its origins in Philadelphia to its latest collaboration with Supreme, this is how the brand has maintained its status in throwback sports gear.Mike DeStefano
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