Aaron Sorkin steps back into the director's chair to bring forth some historic realness with Netflix's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.William Goodman
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Comedian Bert Kreischer took the the wilderness for Netflix's new series 'The Cabin with Bert Kreischer'. But is the motivation for this series cap?Kevin Hall
Netflix's latest horror flick is the hilariously-relevant 'Vampires vs. The Bronx,' which finds vampires and gentrification trying to take out The Bronx.Kevin Hall
Millie Bobby Brown finally gets to use her British accent in what could be the beginning of a new Sherlock Holmes-based franchise for Netflix.Kevin Hall