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Teny Geragos, (C) attorney for Sean "Diddy" Combs, gives a brief statement at Manhattan Federal Court after Comb's bail hearing following his sex trafficking and racketeering trial on July 02, 2025 in New York City. Combs was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking but convicted of a less serious prostitution charge after a high-profile seven week trial in New York. He was denied bail and will remain in custody until his sentencing.
Life

Diddy Lawyer Reportedly Repping Cornell Frat Member in Jane Doe Case

Teny Geragos seems to be set to defend one of the Cornell students accused of gang raping a 20-year-old woman.

Shawn Setaro3 hours ago

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