Cormier

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Daniel Cormier Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex | Sneaker Shopping
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Daniel Cormier Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex | Sneaker Shopping

<p>UFC Champion Daniel Cormier goes Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at Sole on Ice in San Jose, and talks about having the best sneakers in the UFC and h

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