Corey Ballentine

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Corey Ballentine
Sports

NFL Rookie Drafted by New York Giants Injured in Fatal Shooting of Teammate

Washburn University cornerback Corey Ballentine was drafted by the New York Giants on Saturday.

Joe Price2637 days ago

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