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Pop Culture
Hilary Duff Fans Go Viral for Vicious Brawl at Singer's Sold-Out L.A. Concert
A physical altercation that saw fans exchange punches and pull hair briefly disrupted the pop star's KIA Forum show.
Mark Elibert7 days ago