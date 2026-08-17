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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: Gillian Anderson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma" at DGA Theater Complex on July 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
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Gillian Anderson Says She Was on Meth When She Got Arrested for Breaking Into Her High School

The actress was on crystal meth when she was arrested for breaking into her Grand Rapids school in 1986.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 hours ago

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