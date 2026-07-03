Complex Sports

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

The Milwaukee Bucks’ dominant second-half display proved too much for Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City Thunder, as they lifted the second Emirates NBA Cup in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Complex UK’s Jude Yawson was invited to witness these finals and get an understanding of the evolution of this new competition to play for.
Jude Yawson

Latest Stories

A group of drag queens in elaborate costumes perform on stage, resembling "The Last Supper" painting displayed on the right side. No individuals are named
Life

Paris Olympic Organizers Say Drag Queen ‘Last Supper’ Moment Was Not Meant to Disrespect Any Religious Group

“Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group," said a spokesperson for the Olympic games.

Complex Staff720 days ago
Taylor Swift performs on stage in a white outfit with two male dancers in black and white formal wear during a music event
Music

Watch Travis Kelce Join Taylor Swift on Stage for the First Time Ever

Kelce has been omnipresent at Swift's London shows over the weekend.

Mark Elibert754 days ago
Sha'Carri Richardson sprinting during a track race, wearing a form-fitting athletic outfit with arm sleeves
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Stumbles With Untied Shoe at US Olympic Trials and Still Wins

Richardson is looking to cement her spot on the US Track and Field team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mark Elibert756 days ago
Advertisement
A man with a beard, wearing a brown suit and white shirt, sits on a couch, looking directly at the camera
Life

Calaum Jahraldo-Martin Never Stops Dreaming. Neither Should You.

The London-based entrepreneur/former professional football player shares some of his secrets to success.

Emmanuel Onapa768 days ago
Two basketball players from opposing teams are having a friendly chat on the court post-game
Sports

People React to Gradey Dick and Anthony Black's NSFW Jersey Swap

Greatest jersey swap ever? Um, yeah.

danbarna852 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch Will Ferrell DJ a USC Frat Party Before Thrilling Win Against Arizona

Ferrell is a USC alum and his son Magnus is currently a student on campus.

Mark Elibert1014 days ago
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Says He Did Not Witness 2Pac's Fatal Shooting After 2014 Clip Goes Viral (UPDATE)

The retired boxing legend appeared to make the claim in an unearthed video from 2014: "I ain’t ever told nobody."

Joshua Espinoza1087 days ago
Sports

Charles Barkley Defends the LGBTQ+ Community: ‘If You Have a Problem With Them, F*ck You’

The basketball legend addressed the controversy surrounding Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light partnership.

Starr Savoy1094 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

Moriah Mills Shares Positive Pregnancy Test After Detailing Alleged Zion Williamson Relationship

The adult film star has posted several messages claiming she and Zion Williamson were in an intimate relationship. This time around she shared a positive pregnancy test.

Joe Price1116 days ago
Sports

Ja Morant’s Camp Reportedly Claiming Gun In IG Live Was A Toy

Ja Morant’s relative was allegedly playing with the toy gun before handing it off to him.

Mark Elibert1138 days ago
Sports

Where Is Shannon Sharpe Heading Next? Here Are 5 Options

First Take with Stephen A. Smith? A solo daily TV Show? We listed possible options for Shannon Sharpe's next career move after 'Undisputed.'

Zion Olojede1143 days ago
Shannon and Skip
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Likes Tweet on Skip Bayless Relationship Getting ‘Worse’ Following Report He’s Exiting FS1 Show

Shannon Sharpe has liked a few tweets targeting his former FS1 co-host Skip Bayless, one of which notes their "progressively" worsening relationship amidst Sharpe's departure from the show.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1143 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App