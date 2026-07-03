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Fat Joe Says Jay-Z and 50 Cent Beef Cost Him Jordan and Reebok Sneaker Deals
Joe was beefing with both rappers around 2004 and 2005.
Will Smith Reveals How He Got Jordans Early On 'Fresh Prince'
Will Smith breaks down how he got Air Jordans early on 'Fresh Prince' on the latest 'Sneaker Shopping' episode.
ASAP Rocky Jokes He and Rihanna Are 'in Competition' as Designers: 'That's My Ace'
Rocky told Joe La Puma on 'Sneaker Shopping' that he and Rihanna try to keep their work and home lives separate.
Offset Says Sneaker Releases in 2024 Were 'Terrible'
The rapper shares his 2024 Sneaker of the Year on 'Sneaker Shopping.'
'Sneaker Shopping' and 'The Tonight Show' Are Giving Away Sneakers for Christmas
Here's how you can enter.
Paul George Addresses Conspiracy Theory Around Wearing 'Philly' Nike Kobes on Clippers
'There was no planning ahead.'
IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat Sneaker Shopping Outtakes
In this special compilation episode of outtakes from IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat’s Sneaker Shopping episodes, the two talk their favorite Jordans, soccer boots and
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker go Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Sneaker Politics in Austin and talk about the history of the Air Jor
Stephen A. Smith Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Stephen A. Smith goes Sneaker Shopping at Stadium Goods in NYC with Complex’s Joe La Puma and talks about why he likes Air Jordan 3s over Air Jordan 1s, Allen I
IShowSpeed Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
IShowSpeed goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at From The Sidewalk in Cincinnati to talk about getting Ronaldo’s cleats early, his thoughts on Ron
Jon Jones Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
UFC legend Jon Jones goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Flight Club in NYC and talks about getting his own Nike sneaker, getting free Red Octob
Casey Neistat Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
YouTube O.G and legendary content creator Casey Neistat goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Concepts in New York City and talks wearing fake sne
Fan Contest Winner Annette Valdez Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneaker Shopping's fan contest winner, Annette Valdez, gets her own episode with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about what it
Metro Boomin Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Metro Boomin goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at A Ma Maniere in Atlanta and talks about how he thinks St. Louis started the Air Force 1 trend o
Metro Boomin Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Metro Boomin goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at A Ma Maniere in Atlanta and talks about how he thinks St. Louis started the Air Force 1 trend o
Kodak Black Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Kodak Black goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Miami and talks about why he loves black/yellow Jordans, his love for Reeboks, an