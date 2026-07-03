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Fat Joe, Jay-Z, 50 Cent
Music

Fat Joe Says Jay-Z and 50 Cent Beef Cost Him Jordan and Reebok Sneaker Deals

Joe was beefing with both rappers around 2004 and 2005.

tara mahadevan313 days ago
Will Smith on Complex's Sneaker Shopping
Sneakers

Will Smith Reveals How He Got Jordans Early On 'Fresh Prince'

Will Smith breaks down how he got Air Jordans early on 'Fresh Prince' on the latest 'Sneaker Shopping' episode.

Victor Deng474 days ago
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street
Style

ASAP Rocky Jokes He and Rihanna Are 'in Competition' as Designers: 'That's My Ace'

Rocky told Joe La Puma on 'Sneaker Shopping' that he and Rihanna try to keep their work and home lives separate.

Joe Price481 days ago
Offset Sneaker Shopping Thumb
Sneakers

Offset Says Sneaker Releases in 2024 Were 'Terrible'

The rapper shares his 2024 Sneaker of the Year on 'Sneaker Shopping.'

Victor Deng579 days ago
IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat Sneaker Shopping Outtakes
Sneakers

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat Sneaker Shopping Outtakes

In this special compilation episode of outtakes from IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat’s Sneaker Shopping episodes, the two talk their favorite Jordans, soccer boots and

Complex1195 days ago
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker go Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Sneaker Politics in Austin and talk about the history of the Air Jor

Complex1209 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Stephen A. Smith Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Stephen A. Smith goes Sneaker Shopping at Stadium Goods in NYC with Complex’s Joe La Puma and talks about why he likes Air Jordan 3s over Air Jordan 1s, Allen I

Complex1216 days ago
IShowSpeed Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

IShowSpeed Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

IShowSpeed goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at From The Sidewalk in Cincinnati to talk about getting Ronaldo’s cleats early, his thoughts on Ron

Complex1223 days ago
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Jon Jones Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Jon Jones Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

UFC legend Jon Jones goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Flight Club in NYC and talks about getting his own Nike sneaker, getting free Red Octob

Complex1237 days ago
Casey Neistat Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Casey Neistat Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

YouTube O.G and legendary content creator Casey Neistat goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Concepts in New York City and talks wearing fake sne

Complex1258 days ago
Fan Contest Winner Annette Valdez Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Fan Contest Winner Annette Valdez Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Sneaker Shopping's fan contest winner, Annette Valdez, gets her own episode with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about what it

Complex1300 days ago
Metro Boomin Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Metro Boomin Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Metro Boomin goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at A Ma Maniere in Atlanta and talks about how he thinks St. Louis started the Air Force 1 trend o

Sole Collector1321 days ago
Metro Boomin Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Metro Boomin Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Metro Boomin goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at A Ma Maniere in Atlanta and talks about how he thinks St. Louis started the Air Force 1 trend o

Complex1321 days ago
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Kodak Black Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Sneakers

Kodak Black Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Kodak Black goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex's Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Miami and talks about why he loves black/yellow Jordans, his love for Reeboks, an

Complex1335 days ago

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