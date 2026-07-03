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'Fallout' TV series sign
Pop Culture

Todd Howard Addresses Whether Fallout 5 Will Tie Into Amazon’s TV Series

The Elder Scrolls game designer shared new insight into how the hit Amazon series fits into the long-term future of the Fallout franchise.

Richard Chachowski212 days ago
'Jumanji' cast members
Pop Culture

‘Jumanji’ Extras Share Memories of Robin Williams on Film’s 30th Anniversary

'He shook everyone's hand, he said hello to everyone. So I would have to say that's my best memory,' one extra said of the late great Williams.

Richard Chachowski214 days ago
'Fallout: New Vegas' sign
Pop Culture

‘Fallout’ Season 2 Is Finally Tackling ‘New Vegas’ — But Not the Way Fans Expect

Season 2 will tie 'Fallout' to 'New Vegas' in a big way, and the creators explain how they’re doing it without choosing a canon ending.

Richard Chachowski224 days ago
Quentin Tarantino waving
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Names Best Movie of the 21st Century: 'Beyond Extraordinary'

The celebrated 'Pulp Fiction' director officially revealed his list for the top 10 films of the past 25 years.

Richard Chachowski227 days ago
Director Justin Lin poses for a portrait at the F9 Fest event on the Universal Studios backlot celebrating F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut) on September 15, 2021 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

A ‘Helldivers’ Movie Is Officially in the Works — With Justin Lin Leading the Charge

The project will be helmed by veteran 'Fast & Furious' director, Justin Lin.

Richard Chachowski228 days ago
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'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate' poster
Pop Culture

Netflix's 'Assassin's Creed' TV Series Lands Its Main Star

The long-awaited Netflix series has tapped a 30-year-old star from 'Euphoria,' 'The Bikeriders,' and 'Babyteeth.'

Richard Chachowski233 days ago
'Far Cry 4' poster at E3
Pop Culture

‘Far Cry’ TV Series Officially Moves Forward at FX

The new series will be overseen by the creators of 'It's Always Sunny' and 'Alien: Earth.'

Richard Chachowski234 days ago
Eddie Murphy and Tim Curry on 'SNL'
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy Discusses ‘SNL’ Joke That Resulted in His 35-Year Absence From the Show

A single 'SNL' joke kept Eddie Murphy off the show for years — and now he’s opening up about why it struck such a nerve.

Richard Chachowski246 days ago
James Gandolfini and Edie Falco in 'The Sopranos'
Pop Culture

'Sopranos' Creator Working on New CIA Thriller Series For HBO

The 80-year-old showrunner is working on a new project focused on one of the CIA's most controversial programs.

Richard Chachowski263 days ago
Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato's Ex, Says He is 'Grateful to Be Alive' Following Rehab Admission
Music

Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato's Ex, Says He Is 'Grateful to Be Alive' Following Rehab Admission

'I sang for hours on end,' he said exclusively. 'People's spirits lifted, and I hope this does the same for others.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo280 days ago
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Did Britney Spears Adopt a Baby Meet Lennon London Spears
Pop Culture

Did Britney Spears Adopt a Baby? Meet Lennon London Spears

The pop star says she adopted a daughter, but did she really?

Bernadette Giacomazzo368 days ago
MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI
Pop Culture

MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI Launched A Lunchables Competitor To The Internet's Disapproval

The recently launched ‘Lunchly’ is receiving mixed reactions from YouTubers and other online critics.

Noah Cortez668 days ago
Split image of Marlon Wayans and Adam Sandler.
Style

Marlon Wayans Jokingly Calls Out Adam Sandler for Not Dressing Well

"Adam dress like a teacher on vacation," Wayans said with a smile.

Jose Martinez673 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg
Music

Whoopi Goldberg Says 'Getting Paid' Still Excites Her the Most About Coming to Work

“I do enjoy getting a paycheck. I’m not going to lie.”

Trey Alston678 days ago
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez’s New Ring Reignites Engagement Rumors With Benny Blanco

A new picture with Gomez wearing a ring on her engagement finger has the internet wondering.

Trey Alston686 days ago
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Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Celebrates 10-Year Marriage With Dwyane Wade in Tearjerking Post

"10 toes down, 10 years in, forever to go.”

Trey Alston686 days ago
Kerwin Frost Talks is teased in this image
Pop Culture

'Kerwin Frost Talks' Is Back, New Season Debuting on Complex

The newest iteration of the star-stacked conversation series is part of a new lineup of Complex shows.

Trace William Cowen703 days ago
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane in 2005.
Pop Culture

'How Did ‘Family Guy’ Not Get Canceled' Prompt Has Fans Sharing Favorite Wild Moments From Show

The Seth MacFarlane-created show returns later this year for its 23rd season

Joe Price709 days ago

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