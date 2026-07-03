'Talk To Me' Directors Danny And Michael Philippou Talk Twin Life And Landing An A24 Horror Film
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A24's latest horror film 'Talk To Me' is getting all the buzz in Hollywood. We sat down with the twin directors Danny and Michael Philippou to learn more.Jacob Kramer
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As "World of Warcraft" Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary, Its Community Is Still the Best Part
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“Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap sat down for a lengthy conversation with DJ Akademiks to talk about what he’s been up to for the past few years.Joe Price