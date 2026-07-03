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The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
The King of the South's new album is here! Featuring Dr. Dre, Usher, Organized Noize, NBA Youngboy, and more.Brendan Frederick