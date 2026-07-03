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Jaal standing on the platform of Yarraman train station, with signs and benches visible in the background.
Music

Jaal Stays Close to Home on “As It Stands”

In conversation with Complex Australia, the Melbourne rapper reflects on his roots, lyrical growth, and staying independent.

Rachael Evans346 days ago
YFN Lucci at a concert.
Music

YFN Lucci's Lawyer Says Social Media Hoax Claiming Rapper Was Killed in Prison Is False

Lucci is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence as a result of his RICO trial.

Mark Elibert668 days ago
Diddy walking
Music

Diddy Case: Indictment Alleges 'Freak Off' Victims Were Given IV Fluids to 'Recover From the Physical Exertion and Drug Use'

The indictment reveals he did so to help them recover after the intense events.

Trey Alston669 days ago
Offset and Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Shares Receipts and Denies Claims in Nonpayment Lawsuit Over Filming at Mansion

Cardi took to social media to deny the claims in the lawsuit, in which the mansion owner is seeking $35,000 in damages.

Trey Alston669 days ago
Lil Reese attending an event.
Music

Arrest Warrant Issued for Lil Reese for Alleged Assault on Ex-Girlfriend at Club

The rapper denied the accusations and claimed the woman was looking for "clout."

Mark Elibert669 days ago
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50 Cent at Invest Fest, and Designer at the boohooMAN x SwaeLee launch party.
Music

Desiigner Responds to 50 Cent Poking Fun at His Spirited Funk Flex Freestyle

Desiigner recently dissed Fif after he shared that he had the opportunity to sign the "Panda" rapper.

Joe Price670 days ago
Ethan Slater attending an event.
Music

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater Reaches Divorce Settlement With Ex-Wife

Slater started dating Grande earlier this year.

Mark Elibert673 days ago
Playboi Carti concert
Music

Playboi Carti Shares "ALL RED" Visualizer (UPDATE)

The Atlanta rapper also made merch and boxsets available for preorder ahead of his long-awaited third studio album.

Joshua Espinoza674 days ago
Pic of Taylor Swift, Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz
Music

Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris in 2024 Election, Shades Vance With Picture of Herself With Cat

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote.

Andrew W676 days ago
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Jay-Z and Michael Rubin
Pop Culture

Jay-Z And Michael Rubin Are Hosting $250,000 Blackjack Event

It's to commemorate the opening of the new Fanatics Sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Trey Alston676 days ago
Alchemist and Schoolboy Q
Music

The Alchemist and Schoolboy Q Team Up on New Track "Ferraris In The Rain"

It's the lead single from the producer's upcoming album, 'The Genuine Articulate.'

Trey Alston676 days ago
Juvenile is performing in New Orleans
Music

Juvenile Responds to Lil Wayne Not Being Chosen to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Hatred Is Toward the NFL'

Juvenile is the latest person in the hip-hop community to chime in on the situation.

Andrew W677 days ago
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iLoveMakonnen posing
Music

iLoveMakonnen Once Again Announces Retirement From Music, Calls "Heavy in the Streets" His 'Last Song'

Makonnen first announced he was calling it quits back in 2016.

Trey Alston680 days ago
Soulja
Music

Soulja Boy Mentions Blueface in Message to Haters During Livestream: 'Y’all Gonna End Up Broke and in Jail'

Big Draco supposedly squashed his beef with Blueface earlier this year.

Mark Elibert680 days ago
Rich Homie Quan performing
Music

Rich Homie Quan's Father Issues Heartfelt Tribute After Son's Death

“Yall pray for me and my family. I feel like I’m being crushed to a million pieces," he said.

Trey Alston680 days ago

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