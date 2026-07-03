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Naomi Osaka Netflix Docuseries Sheds Light on Her Life on and Off the Court

The series, out now, is directed by Garrett Bradley and offers viewers a unique and intimate look inside the life of pro tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Trace William Cowen1824 days ago

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