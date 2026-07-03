Complex Climate, along with NYC’s Movers & Shakers, brought Netflix's 'Amend' series to life with the launch of their new augmented reality app, Kinfolk.Karla Rodriguez
Featured
After eight to 10 weeks of shocking torrential rain, B.C. is experiencing unprecedented amounts of flooding. Here are some of the worst hit areas.Coleman Molnar
New company Colossal, which was founded by a team of scientists and entrepreneurs, wants to attempt to revive the long-extinct woolly mammoth.Joe Price
Life
NYC Mayor Declares State of Emergency After City Hit With Flash Flooding From Hurricane Ida (UPDATE)
Dramatic videos of flooding caused by Ida hitting NY and New Jersey surfaced on Wednesday night. Some of the clips showed flash flooding in subway stations.Abel Shifferaw