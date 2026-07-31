These are the teens and young adult activists raising awareness and fighting gun violence, police brutality, immigration reform, and more.Nitish Pahwa
Featured
We take a look back at one of the Black Liberation Army's most iconic and controversial members, Assata ShakurMarc Griffin
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges after nearly four days of jury deliberations. He shot and killed two people at a protest last year.Trace William Cowen
Music
Morgan Wallen Reportedly Hasn't Donated Much of the $500K He Pledged Following N-Word Controversy
On 'Good Morning America' in July, Morgan Wallen addressed his usage of the N-word in a leaked video and pledged to donate $500,000 to Black-led groups.Joe Price