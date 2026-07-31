Community Activism

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Colin Kaepernick
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Revives Million Dollar Pledge on 10th Anniversary of His First Protest

The former football star's Know Your Rights Camp will distribute $1 million in monthly grants to community-based nonprofits.

Trey Alston11 minutes ago

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