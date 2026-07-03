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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Quinta Brunson and Anderson .Paak Join Movie Musical Inspired by Pharrell's Youth f/ Missy Elliott, Janelle Monáe, More (UPDATE)
The film is reportedly set in the summer of 1977 in Virginia Beach.
Jose Martinez815 days ago
Pop Culture
The Best Foreign Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now
You might mainly know Netflix for TV shows, but there's plenty of must-see cinema streaming, too. These are the best foreign films on Netflix.
juliarp1702 days ago
Pop Culture
The Steps Netflix Reportedly Took to ‘Suppress’ French Film ‘Cuties’ After Controversy
Following backlash against French coming-of-age film 'Cuties,' Netflix reportedly took steps to "suppress" Maïmouna Doucouré's deeply personal project.
Joe Price1725 days ago