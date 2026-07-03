“I wouldn't have come out in that heat for anybody else.”Teremana
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With 'Iceman' out Friday, we take a look at the speculation surrounding Shane Gillis.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Nick Cannon Roasted for ‘Who’s Having My Baby?’ Game Show, Which Turns Out to Be a Comedy Sketch for Kevin Hart
“You’re gonna get some contestants that want to have your baby!” Kevin Hart says in a promo clip from a new E! game show that turns out to be a comedy sketch.Brad Callas
Chris Rock has been testing out new material about the Oscars slap ahead of his live Netflix special, and an 'Emancipation' joke has drawn swift criticism.Joe Price