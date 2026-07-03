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Sports

Tate McRae's Ex Cole Sillinger Responds To NHL All-Star Game Cheating Meme: 'All False My Guy'

Tate McRae's NHL All-Star Game appearance had the internet commenting on how she got there before her hockey playing ex Cole Sillinger.

Erik Leijon892 days ago
Matiss Kivlenieks
Sports

(UPDATE) Columbus Blue Jackets Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks Dies After Suffering Injuries From Fireworks Accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks has passed away at the age of 24. The team says he died as a result of a tragic fall resulting in a head injury.

Brad Callas1839 days ago
Sports

NHL Puck Drop: Coaching Carousel Delivers Tortorella To Columbus

Todd Richards is out, John Tortorella is in as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, but is that a good thing?

E. Spencer Kyte3921 days ago
Sports

Edmonton Oilers: Potential Offers For First Overall Draft Pick

Here are the best offers we could come up with for a handful of teams.

E. Spencer Kyte4106 days ago

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