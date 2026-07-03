Colon

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James Van Der Beek in a shearling jacket and gray sweater sits on a blue couch against a textured gray background.
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James Van Der Beek Diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer: 'I’m Feeling Good’

The 47-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor will also appear on a cancer awareness special next month.

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Enkyboys TikTokker diagnosed with cancer
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TikTok Star Warns Young People About Colon Cancer After Shocking Diagnosis

Randy Gonzalez, the father who runs the popular Enkyboys account on the platform, is trying to raise awareness about colon cancer in young people.

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