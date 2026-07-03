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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
James Van Der Beek Diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer: 'I’m Feeling Good’
The 47-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor will also appear on a cancer awareness special next month.
Alex Ocho621 days ago
Life
TikTok Star Warns Young People About Colon Cancer After Shocking Diagnosis
Randy Gonzalez, the father who runs the popular Enkyboys account on the platform, is trying to raise awareness about colon cancer in young people.
Brenton Blanchet1550 days ago