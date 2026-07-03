If you've been following DAD since day one, you know we love to talk about the intersection of hip-hop and electronic music every time we get a chancejakel
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It's definitely not trap, and it's definitely not just hip-hop or R&B. It's not dubstep, either, nor is it grime or downtempo. What is it though? Pejakel
Before tonight's 2026 MLB All-Star Game, we're ranking the best baseball training sneakers of all time.Zac Dubasik
From Zoom Swoopes to Air Sabrina, and Caitlin Clark's upcoming line, here’s a complete list of every female hooper who scored their own shoe.Ian Stonebrook