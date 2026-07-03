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Trick plays don’t always work. But when they do, they’re a thing of beauty. Still, not all trick plays are created equal: Some are legendary, others are just cheap thrills. So to separate the great from the good, here are the definitive 50 greatest trick plays in college and pro football history.Chris Gaine
Find out our picks for the most acclaimed coaches in college basketball.Tony Markovich
These college athletes take over achievement to new heights. Get to know the top-ranking multi-sport athletes in college sport's history.Gavin Evans
Cameron Boozer, Grayson Allen and Jalen Johnson are among the Duke Blue Devils that fans love to hate.Chris Yuscavage