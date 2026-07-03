Collages

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The cover art for a new mashup project is pictured
Music

New ‘Blonda’ Mashup Mixtape by Toasty Digital Fuses Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ and Kanye’s ‘Donda’

Kanye West's 'Donda' meets Frank's 'Blonde' in the latest full-length mashup experience from Toasty Digital, who previously gave us 'Diet Yeezus' and more.

Trace William Cowen1625 days ago
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Sports

Ohio State Marching Band Parody Songbook Featured a Song Mocking the Holocaust

Ohio State marching band's parody songbook featured a song mocking the holocaust.

Brett Pollakoff4005 days ago
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Style

Collage Artists Maria Rivans and Bonnie and Clyde Piece Together Fantastical Worlds Inside Lawrence Alkin Gallery

Lawrence Alkin Gallery is set to open a gallery of works by collage artists Maria Rivans and Bonnie and Clyde this Friday.

susanc4d3da54bb4449 days ago
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Style

These NSFW Collages Depict People Doing the Dirty Inside Their Homes

For his latest tongue-in-cheek series, artist Brian Steinhoff combines floral textiles with silhouettes of people getting it on.

susanc4d3da54bb4490 days ago
Style

Housewives Get Their Revenge With "Domestic Unrest" at Pippy Houldsworth Gallery

For these three artists, the home represents a place of pandemonium.

susanc4d3da54bb4518 days ago
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Ghost of a Dream Uses Losing Lottery Tickets for Incredible Artworks

Scratch for your chance to win. You didn't win.

Dale Eisinger4602 days ago
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Style

George Herms Opens Gorgeous Solo Show at OHWOW in Los Angeles

Herms expands his collage work to a larger medium.

Dale Eisinger4689 days ago
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Style

Artist Mark Wagner Creates More Amazing Collages Out of Dollar Bills

Making beautiful art out of ugly money.

andrewlasane4740 days ago
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André Bergamin Creates Incredible Collage Work From Vintage Magazines

The crème de la crème of the good ol' cut and paste.

Sazan Pasori4878 days ago
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Homage or Criticism? Andrea Mastrovito Collages What's "Under" Marilyn Monroe's Skirt (Video)

Perhaps one of the most legendary skirts in American history.

Sazan Pasori4900 days ago
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Style

Artist Lavender Wolf's Minimalist Collage Art Expresses His Eye for Color

The artist shows the importance of a palette.

Justin Ray4909 days ago
Style

Collage Artist Matt Wisniewski's Astounding Multidimensional Photographs

The visual artist unites people with nature.

Justin Ray4932 days ago
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Amazing Collages Crafted From Pages of Your Favorite Comic Books

Abstract compositions of your favorite superheroes.

Justin Korkidis5006 days ago
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Larissa Haily Aguado

Check out the designer's beautiful mixed media collages.

Kathryn Henderson5131 days ago
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Style

Peter Clark Turns Old Paper Into Hilarious Aminal Art

Creative pooches by talented illustrator.

Nick Schonberger5165 days ago
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GREATeclectic's Pop Art Illustrations Of Jay-Z & Nicki Minaj

GREATelectic's interpretations of various icons.

Cedar Pasori5185 days ago
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Matthew Cusick’s Map Art

Creating portraits out of a less-traveled medium.

Kathryn Henderson5187 days ago

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