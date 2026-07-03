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Ahead of soccer’s biggest tournament, the designer collaborated with Bank of America, the Official Bank of U.S. Soccer and the FIFA World Cup 2026™, to create a limited-edition jersey. Proceeds will be donated to expanding soccer in schools across the US.lucaswisenthal
The New York City-born fashion kid talks collaborating with Louis Vuitton, liking his steaks well-done, why he’d be best friends with Salvador Dali, and more.James Frost
Complex sat down with Colm Dillane of KidSuper to talk about the art toys he made with Superplastic, his collaboration with Louis Vuitton, and more.Lei Takanashi
KidSuper founder Colm Dillane will be guest designing Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Learn more about the budding designer here.Mike DeStefano